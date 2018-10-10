Jones-Gus 2 Set For UFC 232; Cormier to be Stripped

Daniel Cormier’s days as the champ-champ are numbered. Ariel Helwani reports that the UFC has booked Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 2 for UFC 232 on December 29th. And, since the promotion is hellbent that every pay-per-view must be headlined by a title fight, it will be for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

But Daniel Cormier is the UFC’s current light heavyweight champion, you say? Belts are just props used by the UFC to sell PPVs, silly, so they plan on stripping DC of the belt that he last defended this past January. He’ll be defending his heavyweight belt at UFC 230 next month.

Both Jones and Gustafsson are coming off of long layoffs from the octagon – Jones due to another drug suspension; Gustafsson due to another string of injuries. Jones last fought in July 2017 when he KOed Cormier; Gustafsson last fought May 2017 when he knocked out Glover Teixeira.

Jones-Gus 1 went down at UFC 165 in September 2013, with Jones squeaking out a tight decision win in a brutal battle.