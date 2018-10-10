NBA

Luka Doncic trolls teammate Dennis Smith Jr. on team plane (Video)

Luka Doncic hasn’t been in the United States for long, but he’s already learning how to fit in with his Mavericks teammates.

Not only that, he even gave a quick “lesson” on demographics and geography, in a sense.

Doncic was on board the team plane with Dennis Smith Jr., who then asked the third overall pick in this year’s draft to give a shoutout to his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Doncic shook his head, and then trolled his teammate by saying there were only “seven people” watching.

Fayetteville is a bit bigger than that. The population is listed at 380,00, but it was still funny nonetheless.

