Should Eagles trade for LeSean McCoy or Le'Veon Bell?

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have been struggling to score points this season, and it’s a big reason why they’re off to a 2-3 start, which has been one of the biggest surprises so far this season.

Quarterback Carson Wentz continues to look better with each passing week, as he recovers from a knee injury, but he’s still not at 100 percent. That has certainly put a damper on the team’s passing game, as well as the early injury to Alshon Jeffery. But the two are getting closer to full strength, and that’s part of why the Eagles appear to be beginning to round a corner.

But they’re not there yet, and a recent setback left their offense with a serious void.

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, which figures to be a big hit to the offense, as the running back corps was already thin. Both running backs Darren Sproles and Corey Clement have been dealing with injuries throughout the season, and neither has been able to consistently stay on the field. That leaves 5’11” Wendell Smallwood, who is undersized, and leaves the Eagles with some issues in pass protection when he’s on the field.

So should the Eagles trade for another running back that could be acquired — for the right price?

It’s beginning to look like the Eagles may do exactly that. A recent report indicated that the Eagles reached out to the Bills about trading for LeSean McCoy. This makes sense for multiple reasons. First, McCoy has been unhappy about being in Buffalo since the day he was traded there. Second, he began his career in Philly, and the only reason he was moved was due to the dissension with then-head coach Chip Kelly, so bringing him back makes sense. McCoy would be motivated, and he’s the exact type of every-down back the Eagles need.

And there’s also Le’Veon Bell, who is on the trade block. Bell has been holding out, and has yet to report to the Steelers this season. He’s indicated that he’ll return after the bye, but the team may not be interested in having him take the field, as it could throw off their chemistry. The problem with trading for Bell is that he could be a rental, as he’s set to hit the free-agent market next spring. So the Eagles would need some insurance that he’d want to stay, or else it wouldn’t make sense to give up a first-round draft pick, or whatever the steep asking price is.

It remains to be seen what the Eagles will do, but they'll need to address the running back void — and soon. They have a big divisional matchup against the Giants on Thursday night. We'll soon see who wins out in that pivotal divisional showdown.