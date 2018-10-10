Stephon Gilmore perfectly shades Jalen Ramsey

Ever since they squared off in the AFC Championship game, it’s been made clear that the Jaguars and Patriots really don’t like one another.

The two teams met again earlier this year, with the Jaguars getting revenge on their interconference foes. It’s possible they’ll square off in the postseason, too, which would make for an epic showdown.

For now, they’ll have to settle on trash talk, even when the two are scheduled to meet on the football field. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore took a shot at Jaguars All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, when he was asked about Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Ramsey called Hill a “return specialist,” rather than a receiver. Here’s what Gilmore had to say about that distinction.

Stephon Gilmore was just on @ZoandBertrand and was asked about Jalen Ramsey’s comments about Tyreek Hill last week. Not his style. “A lot of guys that talk are mostly zone guys so they have a lot of energy to do that.” 👀 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 10, 2018

That’s some pretty great shade, although the Jags play both zone and man. And they played all man coverage against the Patriots in the AFC title game last season.