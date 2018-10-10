Trae Young drains game-winner from logo (Video)

The fifth overall pick in this year’s draft showed he has no problem taking the final shot during an exhibition game on Wednesday night.

And not only does he have the confidence to shoot the ball, but he also had a good result in doing so.

Hawks rookie point guard Trae Young brought the ball up the court in the waning seconds of Wednesday’s preseason game against the Spurs, and it was unclear if he’d dish the ball or drive the lane. Instead, he did neither — electing to pull up from the (Georgia Tech) logo on the court at McCamish Pavilion, where he drained a three-pointer for the win.

Young was roughly 30 feet from the basket, so he clearly isn’t scared to pull up from long distance.