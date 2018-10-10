Watch: James Harden gets away with comically blatant travel, ref doesn't care

Rockets superstar James Harden, as well as LeBron James, has been known to get the benefit of a few extra steps during games sometimes, and that was surely the case on Tuesday night.

Maybe it was because the preseason game against the Suns didn’t count for anything, or maybe it was because the NBA allows its stars to play by a different set of rules. Whatever the reason, Harden was on the perimeter during the game, when he elected to literally carry the ball behind his back and pull up for a three-pointer — which he drained.

Normally, it’s required that you put the ball on the floor — you know, dribble it — to pull off a maneuver like that, but apparently not.