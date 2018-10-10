Watch: Jim Cantore nearly speared by flying wood block during live report

The Weather Channel’s iconic reporter Jim Cantore stands out as one of the best in his profession. He takes “storm chasing” to another level, and then some.

Cantore is known to put himself at risk, and often goes right into the heart of danger, just so he can place viewers at the scene of an event — sometimes a natural disaster, even.

That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday, when he was in the eyewall of Hurricane Michael, giving a live report. A flying 2×4 came hurtling in his direction, but luckily Cantore saw it and moved out of the way.

Cantore nearly just got speared by 2×4 it seemed. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/tyNWrymC3p — Tim Ballisty (@IrishEagle) October 10, 2018

Had he not dodged the 2×4, it likely would have speared him. Scary stuff. As for Cantore, he’s still the GOAT.