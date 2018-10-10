Watch: Lonzo Ball misses badly on first three-pointer of season

All eyes were on Lakers’ second-year point guard Lonzo Ball during Wednesday’s preseason game against the Warriors, as he saw action for the first time in his sophomore campaign, after previously being sidelined with a knee injury.

It marked the first time fans saw Ball on the court alongside new teammate LeBron James during a game, so there were hopes of the two creating at least one highlight-reel play.

Ball’s first three-point attempt, however, featured quite the opposite result. Ball found himself wide-open on the perimeter in the first quarter, for an uncontested look. He pulled up, but wound end up with an airball, as the shot fell well short of the rim.

bballsociety_: Lonzo airball 3 ESPN NBA Preseason Basketball: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers https://t.co/EILOLRl7ZL pic.twitter.com/h9uLGELOyB — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 11, 2018

Missing uncontested looks is something Ball knows all too well about, unfortunately.

Lonzo Ball air balled an open 3-point attempt at 5:17 of the 1st quarter. According to @SecondSpectrum, Ball shot 29.3% on uncontested 3-pointers last season, worst in the NBA among players with at least 75 such attempts. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2018

To his credit, Ball did hook up with James later in the game on a nice alley-oop.

The King throws it up, Lonzo throws it down!pic.twitter.com/i0jQcvOXbW — Stadium (@WatchStadium) October 11, 2018

Ball may have worked on tweaking his shooting form over the offseason, but he still might have a few kinks to work out before his field-goal percentage improves.