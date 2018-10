Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Inside the Ring With Teddy Atlas and Terence Crawford — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside Pac-12 Basketball: Women’s Media Day Special — Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

BTN Inside the Game — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Inside: Missouri at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Film Room: Ole Miss — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Southern New Hampshire University vs. Bentley — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Penn State at Purdue — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

TCU at Baylor — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas State — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Georgia at LSU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Texas at Kansas — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic, TPC Kuala Lumpur (West Course) – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

The Skill Code: Curve Control is Queen — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Inside IndyCar — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Walkoff Stories: Improbably Gibson — FS1, 10 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPNews, midnight

NASCAR

100,000 Cameras: Talladega — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Brooklyn at Toronto — YES/TSN2, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando — Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami — Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta — Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago — ESPN/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland — NBC Sports Northeast, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/NBA TV Canada/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters 2018-19: Season Preview — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers Team Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies Team Preview — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Coutndown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: 2018 Week 5 — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2018 Week 5 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Philadelphia at Ottawa — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Washington — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Olympics

2018 Summer Youth Olympics, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Day 4 — Olympic Channel, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

CONCACAF Women’s Championship

Group A, Sahlen’s Stadium, Cary, NC

Panama vs. Mexico — FS2, 5 p.m.

Trinidad & Tobago vs. United States — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Shanghai Masters, Shanghai Qizhong Tennis Center, Shanghai, Communist China

Center Court: 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court: Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)