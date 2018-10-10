WWE Announces Major Hall Of Famer Will Host Segment At 'Smackdown 1000'

The list of names set for next week’s huge WWE Smackdown 1,000 special continues to get longer, as one half of The Brothers of Destruction, Kane, is scheduled to appear at the show, reports PWInsider. Kane will be appearing along with The Undertaker, as the team prepares to face the newly reunited DX team of Triple H and Shawn Michaels in a tag team bout at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE has since announced that Hall of Famer Edge will be appearing at Smackdown 1,000, and will be hosting a Cutting Edge segment on the show. The WWE.com announcement reads as follows.

The Rated-R Superstar is coming home. Edge is returning to host a special edition of his talk show “The Cutting Edge” next Tuesday as part of SmackDown’s historic 1000th episode. The WWE Hall of Famer was responsible for many of the blue brand’s greatest moments, whether it was stepping up as one of the SmackDown’s premiere Superstars after the initial brand split in 2002, his unforgettable Money in the Bank cash-in on The Undertaker or running roughshod over SmackDown with General Manager Vickie Guerrero in his corner. What will he have to say? Find out when “The Cutting Edge” returns during SmackDown 1000, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

It was announced on WWE Smackdown this week that in addition to the top names appearing at Smackdown 1,000, Rey Mysterio will be making his full-time return to WWE at the show and will be facing Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE Crown Jewel World Cup qualifying match. In addition to Rey Mysterio’s appearance at Smackdown 1,000, WWE has announced the high-flyer for the following dates:

October 20th in Hartford, Connecticut

October 21st in Boston, Massachusetts

October 22nd in White Plains, New York

Mysterio will also be joining the WWE crew for its overseas tour in November, and has been confirmed for the following events:

November 3rd in Cardiff, Wales

November 4th in Aberdeen, Scotland

November 5th in Birmingham, England