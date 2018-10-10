Yankees fan throws beer at Craig Kimbrel before he took field (Video)

Yankees fans did whatever they could to make Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel feel the pressure in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night.

Most of it was acceptable, but one particular fan completely crossed the line.

The fan, who appeared to be in the stands at Yankee Stadium, threw a beer can — which was half-full — at Kimbrel. Had it hit him, while he was making his way out of the bullpen onto the field, it would’ve hurt.

#yankee fans showing their true colors trying to Kimbrel with a beer can. @bustedcoverage pic.twitter.com/a92zDRF7aR — SamZee (@SamZComedy) October 10, 2018

That certainly wasn’t cool. As for Kimbrel, he made things interesting, with the Yankees getting two runs off him, but he shut the door in the end, and the Red Sox advanced to a showdown with the Astros in the AL Championship Series.