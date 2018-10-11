Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: New Orleans Pelicans

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: New Orleans Pelicans

Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: New Orleans Pelicans

May 6, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter in game four of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at the Smoothie King Center. The Warriors defeated the Pelicans 118-92. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

Having Ant Davis
Means you’ve always got a shot
The West is tough though

 

 

NBA Team Preview Haikus

Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves

 

Hoops Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home