2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: New York Knicks

Jul 10, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox (20) dribbles inside Los Angeles Lakers center Moritz Wagner (15) during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

Even with Kristaps
This team wouldn’t have a chance
Hello lottery

 

 

