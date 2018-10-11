Chaim Bloom, Mike Chernoff Latest Names To Emerge in New York Mets' General Manager Search

The New York Mets’ General Manager search has taken an interesting turn in the last day or so. The team snuck a young analytics based candidate into the mix, interviewing Tampa Bay Rays’ senior Vice President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom yesterday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Bloom, who has been in the Rays’ front office for the past 14 years, has developed a strong reputation in the game for his use of analytics in helping the Rays compete despite a limited payroll. The Rays’ executive previously interviewed for GM positions in Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

Another new name to add to the list is Cleveland Indians’ GM Mike Chernoff, who Puma notes is on the Mets’ wish list. Chernoff is from New Jersey and is the son of WFAN programming director Mark Chernoff, so he has a lot of ties to this area. It is unclear if Chernoff would consider leaving his current position to run the Mets’ baseball operations. The Mets would likely need to offer Chernoff a promotion to President of Baseball Operations in order to get him to interview.

The big wild card in the proceedings is owner Fred Wilpon, who hasn’t been involved in this first round of interviews. The elder Wilpon supposedly wants an executive who is more familiar with scouting and player development, a mold that candidates such as Gary LaRocque, Doug Melvin, and DeJon Watson fit. Jeff Wilpon, who is currently leading this round of interviews with the help of Assistant GM John Ricco, has been more open minded towards analytically inclined candidates.