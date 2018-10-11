Dallas Cowboys must trade for Deone Bucannon or Haason Reddick

The window for the Dallas Cowboys is growing smaller by the year, with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott still on rookie contracts, and it’s time for Jerry Jones and Co. to make a trade to shake things up.

It’s no secret that the team is rebuilding its receiving corps, and the passing game just isn’t there right now. The team lacks a No. 1 receiver, and right now, a lot of pressure is on Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys are using their run game to control the clock and keep games close, and that can work.

But for that strategy to be effective, they’ll need to upgrade their defense — specifically in the back end.

The Cardinals stink, and they’re shopping a number of their stars on defense, including former first-round draft pick safety Deone Bucannon. Bucannon is a hybrid linebacker-safety, and he would provide the team with the versatility it needs in coverage. He can play either FS or SS, and would surely be an upgrade over Xavier Woods. That would allow the team to play more nickel, which is a better matchup against the pass-heavy gameplans we see in the NFL so often nowadays. It’s important to point out he’d be on the final year of this rookie deal, so the Cowboys would need some type of insurance he’d be interested in remaining in Dallas, otherwise he’d just be a rental.

If the Cowboys don’t want to be worried about Bucannon potentially being a rental, then they should pursue linebacker Haason Reddick instead, another former first-rounder the Cardinals are interested in moving. Reddick still has three years remaining on his rookie deal, so he’d be cheap, and the timing seems to work out for the Cowboys, as they’re currently rebuilding their linebacker corps. Why not do it with a young player who has a lot of upside? He can play on the strong side, and would be an upgrade over Damien Wilson.

It will be interesting to see what the Cowboys do leading up to the trade deadline at the end of the month.