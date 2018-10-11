Dez Bryant heaps praise on Saquon Barkley

The Giants’ 2017 campaign was an absolute disaster, but at least they have Saquon Barkley to show for it.

New York selected Barkley with the second overall pick in this year’s draft, and it’s clear that the team has a superstar on its hands. Barkley’s ceiling is insanely high, and he’s always drawing comparisons to some of the league’s all-time greats. It’s understandable, as he’s an every-down back who can do it all, with the ability to make defenders miss, catch passes out of the backfield and also block.

Barkley grew up idolizing Barry Sanders, one of the greatest running backs of all-time. Their running styles are somewhat similar, and ex-Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is already likening Barkley to Sanders. Check out what he had to say on Twitter during Thursday’s game against the Eagles.

Barkley instincts are crazy!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 12, 2018

Yea man…Barkley is the real deal — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 12, 2018

whenever somebody do comparisons it’s way off.. the Barkley sanders comparison its 100% legit — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 12, 2018

The game film appears to validate Bryant’s comments, as Barkley resembled Sanders on one particular play in Thursday’s game, when he made a number of Eagles defenders miss, and also hurdled safety Malcolm Jenkins (watch here). He’s a stud, and is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball — even running behind a lackluster offensive line.