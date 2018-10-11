Top Impact Wrestling Official Reveals Why He Had A Secret Meeting At WWE Headquarters

Several weeks ago, WWE and Impact Wrestling officials held a secret meeting at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT, and the meeting was reportedly attended by Impact officials Scott D’Amore and Ed Nordholm.

On the WWE side of things, it was said that Vince McMahon was not present at the meeting, however, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was said to be present, and up until today details on the nature of the meeting remained unknown.

Scott D’Amore recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, and shared details behind the meeting which had many fans guessing as to what the two sides might be discussing.

“There was a meeting,” explained D’Aamore, h/t to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter for the transcription. “We got together. We talked it was kinda like, `Hey, it’s kinda nice to be face-to-face and say hello and just say that it’s 2018, it’s a whole different world, and there’s no reason why people shouldn’t communicate.”

D’Amore furthered that the pro wrestling business has changed, and where there used to be much competition and bitterness between rival wrestling company, the changing landscape has allowed for amicable communication and collaboration between wrestling foes.

The Observer report added that so far in 2018, WWE and Impact Wrestling have worked on three deals together, which saw Impact license footage of The Hardy Boyz, AJ Styles and a highlights package for WWE’s use on the Network.

There had been previous speculation that the meeting between Impact and WWE was the negotiation of a possible sale of Impact Wrestling, however, that is said to be completely untrue. The meeting appears to have been a way for both sides to introduce themselves, so to speak, and open the door for possible future business deals. It remains unknown if any deals were made at the WWE HQ meeting, but it appears the communication went well between the two companies.