Josh Hart trolls Lonzo Ball over air-balled three-pointer

The first shot of Lonzo Ball’s 2018-19 campaign did not go well, and one of his teammates made sure to let him know about it the following day.

Ball had been sidelined with a knee injury, but he returned to the court in Wednesday’s preseason game against the Warriors. There was a lot of talk about how he adjusted his shooting form during the offseason, so fans and analysts alike were excited to see what his first jumper would look like.

It didn’t go well, as Ball’s first shot attempt of the season was a three-pointer that he missed badly in the first quarter of the game. The ball never even hit the rim, and video of the airball (watch here) quickly went viral on social media.

One of Ball’s teammates, Josh Hart, made sure to poke some fun at the 20-year-old point guard’s airball on social media. Check out what he had to say on Thursday.

Way to hold the follow through my guy! @ZO2_ https://t.co/qjAVGrViBk — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 11, 2018

In Ball’s defense, the follow-through was nice, but the result wasn’t pretty. He finished the game with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting.