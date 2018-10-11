LeBron James beats buzzer with jumper from near midcourt (Video)

It may only be preseason, but LeBron James is already hitting shots from way downtown.

Wednesday’s exhibition game against the Warriors at T-Mobile Arena had a regular-season feel, as James dazzled on a few particular plays, bringing the crowd to its feet.

One particular play of note came in the waning seconds of the first half, when he pulled up and drained a jumper from just inside midcourt. And, he, of course, celebrated by striking a pose.

James also made an acrobatic layup earlier in the second quarter — setting himself up with a three-point play opportunity. That entertaining moment resulted in him flexing to celebrate.

bballsociety_: LeBron layup ESPN NBA Preseason Basketball: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers https://t.co/P6uYTzaneO pic.twitter.com/jIpnEJZnx5 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 11, 2018

We can’t wait until the Lakers and Warriors meet on Christmas Day — when the games actually count.