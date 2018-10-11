Look: Saquon Barkley's stunning girlfriend is the Giants' real MVP

It’s good to be Giants running back Saquon Barkley — both on and off the field.

The Penn State product was the second overall pick in this year’s draft, and he’s on track to be a superstar. He’s already drawing comparisons to Barry Sanders (which you can read about here), and he’s the one bright spot of the Giants’ awful 2018 campaign so far.

Barkley has racked up 584 all-purpose yards in 4 1/2 games of play (five touchdowns), through halftime of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. Not only that, he’s been running behind an awful offensive line.

That’s in part because Barkley remains in peak shape, sometimes working out with his athletic girlfriend, Anna Congdon. The two have been dating since Barkley’s junior year at PSU, where they both attended. They also have a daughter — Jada Clare Barkley — who was born back in April.

Here are some photos of them (from Congdon’s Instagram).

Barkley stays winning.