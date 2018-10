Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

B1G Basketball Media Day 2018-19: Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Basketball Media Day 2018-19 — Big Ten Network, 11:50 a.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Men’s Media Day Special — Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day — Pac-12 Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Texas Tech at TCU — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

BTN Inside the Game — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Washington vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Women’s

LSU vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

British Masters, Walton Heath Golf Club (Old Course), Walton-on-the-Hill, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA-KEB Hana Bank Championship, Sky 72 Golf Club (Ocean Course), Incheon, Republic of Korea

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic, TPC Kuala Lumpur (West Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Avangard Omsk vs. Slovan Bratislava — Eleven Sports, 12:30 p.m.

MLB

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Utah at Sacramento — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports California Plus, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters 2018-19: Season Preview — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets Team Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Sacramento Kings Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Utah Jazz Team Preview — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Thursday Night Football, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Football Giants — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

Colorado at Buffalo — Altitude/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet Oilers/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New York Rangers — NBC Sports California/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal — Fox Sports West/RDS/TSN2, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — TSN4/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis — Sporstnet Flames/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m./Sportsnet West, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago at Minnesota — WGN/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville — TSN3/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Iraq vs. Argentina — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

International Friendly, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

United States vs. Colombia — FS1/Univision/Univision Deportes, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. National Team Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

International Friendly, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico

Mexico vs. Costa Rica — Univision, 9:35 p.m.

Women’s

CONCACAF Women’s Championship

Group B, H-E-B Park, Edinburg, TX

Cuba vs. Jamaica — FS2, 7:30 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Canada — FS1, 10 p.m.

Turkish SuperLig Highlights — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Shanghai Masters, Shanghai Qizhong Tennis Center, Shanghai, Communist China

Center Court: Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court: Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Nations League

League A, Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland

Poland vs. Portugal — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.