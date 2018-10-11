UFC 229 Breaks PPV Sales Records

MMA Manifesto

Perhaps Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor really was the biggest fight in MMA history.  Dave Meltzer reports that last Saturday’s UFC 229 extravaganza sold approximately 2.4 million pay-per-views.  These numbers break down to about 1.9 million sold via traditional PPV, and another 470,000-480,000 via online streaming.

This destroys the previous UFC PPV record, which was for UFC 202 (McGregor vs Diaz), which sold in the 1.5-1.7 million PPV range.  So you can pretty much guarantee a Khabib-McGregor 2 will become a reality in the near future.

 

