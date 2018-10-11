Watch: James Rodriguez curls in beautiful goal against USMNT

The opening goal in Thursday’s international friendly between the United States Men’s National Team and Columbia was a thing of beauty.

It may have been an exhibition match, but there were a number of stars on the pitch capable of putting the ball in the net, and James Rodriguez did exactly that.

The fans at Raymond James Stadium found out what happens when Rodriguez gets the ball in the box — even in tight quarters. The star striker collected the ball in the 36th minute of the match, then took advantage of the space he was given by uncorking a beautiful shot that perfectly curled into the left corner of the net.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen was completely fooled, and there was nothing he could do as the ball sailed by him. All he could hope for was it to go wide of the net, but that was not the case.