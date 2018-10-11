Watch: Saquon Barkley makes Eagles defenders look silly on amazing run

Giants running back Saquon Barkley idolized Lions legend Barry Sanders when he was young, and there have already been times when the second overall pick in this year’s draft has resembled the Hall of Famer.

He sure did on one play in the second quarter of Thursday’s game against the Eagles, when Barkley took something and turned it into nothing. He had his work cut out for him, as the Eagles field the No. 2-ranked run defense, but Barkley wasn’t fazed.

Barkley received a handoff on one particular play, when he was met by an Eagles defender. He used a great jump cut to elude the would-be tackler, then made another defender miss. Barkley was then met by All-Pro Malcolm Jenkins, and it appeared he had run out of room, but he casually leaped over the Eagles safety to cap off a great run.

That was one of the best nine-yard runs we’ve ever seen.