BREAKING: WWE Officially Announces New 'NXT UK' TV Show

For fans of the WWE UK stars and the emerging NXT UK brand, the wait will soon be over as it relates to a TV product, as WWE officially announced today the premiere of the NXT UK TV show on WWE Network.

According to an announcement made via WWE.com, the new NXT UK TV show will begin steaming on WWE Network next Wednesday, and below is the official announcement from the WWE website.

WWE today announced that NXT UK, a new weekly episodic series featuring the greatest male and female competitors from the U.K., will stream on WWE Network on Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. BT/3 p.m. ET. The one-hour episodes will feature the biggest names from NXT UK, including Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang. Joining the NXT UK broadcasting team as backstage interviewer is British broadcasting personality Radzi Chinyanganya, best known for hosting ITV game show “Cannonball,” and in his ongoing role as a presenter of the world’s longest-running children’s TV show, the BBC’s “Blue Peter.” Calling the action are commentators Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph, joined by ring announcer Andy Shepherd and NXT UK General Manager, the legendary Johnny Saint. “NXT UK is the next step in our global localization strategy, and we are proud to do this in a place where WWE has had a special relationship for more than 30 years,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. WWE Network is the home of NXT UK plus all WWE live pay-per-view events — including WrestleMania — for $9.99 per month. WWE Network also includes groundbreaking original programming, reality shows, documentaries, classic matches and more than 10,000 hours of video on demand. Upcoming live events for NXT UK take place in Plymouth and Liverpool on the following dates: Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 14, at Plymouth Pavilions

Saturday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 25, at Liverpool Olympia Tickets for these events are available via www.livenation.co.uk. Further information is available at www.wwe.com/events.

BREAKING: #NXTUK, a new weekly episodic series featuring the greatest male and female competitors from the UK, will stream on @WWENetwork on Wednesdays beginning 17th October at 8pm BST. pic.twitter.com/L8wVJquMdF — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 11, 2018

On a related note, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne was pulled from appearances this past weekend due to a lingering foot injury, leaving his current status in question.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dunne will be cleared to return to the ring in time for this weekend’s NXT UK TV tapings in Plymouth, however, matches for The Bruiserweight have yet to be announced.