WWE Star Kevin Owens' Injury Could Be Much Worse Than Expected

As we noted earlier this week, WWE Raw star Kevin Owens will be taking time off to address a knee injury. The angle done on Raw this week, which saw Bobby Lashley relentlessly attack the knee of Owens, was done for two reasons – to help turn Lashley heel and to write Owens off WWE TV as he evaluates his knee injury.

Initial reports indicated that Owens’ knee injury was not too serious and that the former Universal Champion was not likely to miss too much TV time, however, upon further evaluation Owens’ injury status might be worse than originally expected.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kevin Owens will be undergoing “exploratory surgery” to assess the current state of his knee, which reportedly has been bothering him for several months now.

After the initial surgery is complete, doctors will have a better idea as to the extent of Owens’ injuries, and a more detailed timetable for his return will be established.

As of now, it’s being said the exploratory surgery alone will keep Owens out of the ring for the rest of the year, putting his earliest timetable for return at around January or February of next year.

Doctors remain hopeful that the initial surgery is all Kevin Owens will need, and that a simple cleaning out of the knee will be sufficient, however, if it is determined that Owens’ injuries are worse, and more invasive knee surgery is required, he could be out of action for up to eight months. If Owens does indeed miss over six months of action, he will miss WrestleMania 35 amongst other top WWE PPV events including the first-ever Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Survivor Series, and the Royal Rumble.

We will continue to keep you updated on Kevin Owens’ status, so be sure to check back to the site frequently as more information becomes available.