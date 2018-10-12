Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Oklahoma City Thunder

Sep 24, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) pose for photos on media day at Chesapeake Energy Arena Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

 

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

PG returning
Was good news for the franchise
Won’t be enough though

 

 

