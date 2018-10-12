2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Orlando Magic

Hoops Manifesto

Sep 24, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5), forward Aaron Gordon (00) and forward Jonathan Isaac (1) pose for a photo during media day at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

Some nice young players
But no sure-thing superstar
Lottery again

 

 

