Aaron Boone admits he should've pulled Luis Severino sooner in Game 3 of ALDS

It was fairly obvious that Yankees ace pitcher Luis Severino, for whatever reason, just didn’t have his best stuff in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday.

Severino’s poor outing could’ve been due to a shortened warmup, or because he was tipping pitches, which is the most recent theory that has been circulating. Whatever the reason, he turned in one of his worst performances of the season, when the team needed him most. The Yankees got destroyed in the pivotal game 16-1, and never really recovered, going on to lose Game 4 in the Bronx as well.

A lot of criticism was thrown in the direction of Yankees manager Aaron Boone for leaving Severino on the mound too long. The Yankees ace was lucky to get out of the third inning, down only 3-0, but for some reason, Boone had him remain in the game to pitch in the fourth. Severino was clearly rattled, as he gave up a single and two walks — leaving the bases loaded upon exiting the game, without recording an out. By the time the Yankees pitchers were finally able to record three outs in the inning, the Red Sox had jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

Boone hadn’t gone into detail about his decision to leave Severino in the game — rather than pulling him after three innings of work — until Friday’s press conference, that is. The Yankees manager finally admitted to reporters that he left Severino in too long.

“I probably got greedy with Sevy in the fourth there,” Boone said, via the New York Daily News. “I shouldn’t have had him out of there.”

Aaron Boone admits he should have pulled Luis Severino after three innings in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/GFtaAr2HQF — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) October 12, 2018

Boone also went on to say the relievers he was considering bringing into the game to potentially replace Severino were not “quite as well-rested,” but there had to have been a better option than Severino. That controversial decision likely cost the Yankees a chance at winning the series.