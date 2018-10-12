Anthony Davis reportedly considering Lakers as possible landing spot

In the last few months, there has been some lingering chatter around New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis about possible interest to leave the franchise.

According to Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports, Davis is reportedly considering joining the Lakers among four other teams.

A source with intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the NBA told Get More Sports that Davis is considering five teams in the near and distant future: The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

This isn’t the first time that the Lakers have been mentioned as a possible landing spot as that talk heated up with him making the decision to fire his agent and hire Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who is one of LeBron James’ close friends. The pair of star forwards also have a strong friendship that has been built over the last several years while both have a mutual respect for each other on the court.

Davis is currently heading into the third year of his five-year, $127.1 million deal that contains no player or team options that run through the 20-21 campaign. Although there has yet to be indication publicly that he wants to leave the Pelicans, things could quickly change if he were to inform the team that he wouldn’t ink a new deal with them.

In the meantime, it appears that Davis is leaving his options open as things should pick up in the next couple of years. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the premier players in the league as arguably the best big man in the NBA. He has shown to be a legitimate two-way player that is coming off a campaign where he earned another All-Star Game selection and his first Defensive Player of the Year award.