Bearcats BlogCast: The Gang is Back for a Midseason Report Card

Welcome to this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast where the og Bearcats BlogCast three reunite to talk about the Cincinnati Bearcats at the halfway point of the season. That’s right, Matt Opper is back to join Chris Bains and myself. Do we have fun? Yes. Do we ramble? Yes. That’s how you know the gang is back together.

As you can tell by the title of this post, the three of us talk about the Bearcats at the halfway point of the season. There is some Tulane talk at the beginning but that dovetails into talking about the ferocious Cincinnati defense and Cortez Broughton.

From there, we transition to the other side of the ball to talk about Desmond Ridder, Michael Warren and the offense. The three of us give out grades to each unit and the coaching staff. It’s what report cards do.

The conversation spirals into AAC talk, mainly what to expect from Cincinnati’s next six scheduled opponents. Who should we worry about? Who looks like a cake walk? Who in the league is overrated? Who is underrated? Can UC go undefeated? Can UC win the league? So many questions and they were all answered.

The podcast ends with the randomness that you have come to expect from the three of us. Also, there is some foul language in this episode so earmuffs.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.