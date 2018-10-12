Bellator 207: Mitrione vs Bader
Oct 11th, 2018
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, Connecticut
Bellator 207: Mitrione vs Bader Results
Main Card (Paramount, DAZN – 9:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights:
Matt Mitrione (13-5)
Ryan Bader (25-5)
Heavyweights:
Sergei Kharitonov (28-7)
Roy Nelson (23-15)
Welterweights:
Lorenz Larkin (19-7)
Ion Pascu (18-8)
Lightweights:
Corey Browning (3-2)
Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson Jr. (3-1)
Lightweights:
Carrington Banks (7-1)
Mandel Nallo (6-0)
Prelims (Bellator.com – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Catchweights (175lbs):
Sean Lally (8-3)
Kemran Lachinov (6-2)
Middleweights:
Tim Caron (9-1)
Vinicius de Jesus (5-2)
Featherweights:
Janay Harding (3-3)**WINNER by TKO (Doctor Stoppage) – Round 1 (5:00)
Sinead Kavanagh (5-2)
Catchweights (177lbs):
Andre Fialho (9-1)**WINNER by Majority Decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Javier Torres (10-4)
Flyweights:
Sarah Click (1-2)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Kristi Lopez (2-0-1)
Bantamweights:
Mike Kimbel (1-0)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (:06)
Alex Potts (1-0)
Flyweights:
Alexandra Ballou (0-0)**WINNER by TKO (Strikes) – Round 3 (3:28)
Lisa Blaine (2-2)
Welterweights:
Pat Casey (3-0)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Kastriot Xhema (2-1)
Comments