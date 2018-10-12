The Highly Anticipated Brock Lesnar UFC Title Fight Might Not Happen

Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be making his return to the squared circle at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, at which The Beast will face Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Title. Following the bout, it is expected that Lesnar will be taking time off WWE to train for his return to UFC in 2019.

Up until this week, it was assumed that Brock Lesnar will be challenging Daniel Cormier for the UFC Title sometime in the spring or summer of 2019, as the WWE star and the UFC Champion had an encounter in The Octagon following Cormier’s title win at UFC 226.

In a new interview conducted for ESPN, Daniel Cormier admitted that he probably only has two fights left in him, and with one already confirmed to be against Derrick Lewis, the other might not include Brock Lesnar.

“Counting the Lewis fight, I think I’m down to two fights left,” Cormier said. “Maybe this will be a blessing in disguise, the fact that I don’t have a crazy, long fight camp to beat myself down. That may prolong it for me, but right now, I think I have this one and maybe one more. I can still fight in March and hit my retirement date. The one opponent that would matter to me most is Jones, because he’s beaten me twice.” (The second win was later overturned to a no contest due to a Jones positive drug test.) “The one that would mean more financially would be Lesnar. I think I would always pick the one that means more, but my wife might have something to say about that.”

With regards to Brock Lesnar’s WWE status, it is believed that the former Champion is currently not interested in signing new, longterm deals with WWE, and prefers signing short term contracts which include one or two matches, and allow The Beast to leverage higher money deals each time he renegotiates with WWE brass.

Lesnar’s last WWE match came at SummerSlam this year, when he lost the Universal Title to Roman Reigns, ending The Conqueror’s history-making Title reign in the modern era of WWE. Paul Heyman, the advocate for Brock Lesnar, made his return to WWE TV on Raw recently to announce Lesnar would be invoking his Title rematch clause at Crown Jewel in November.