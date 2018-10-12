Cowboys trade rumors suggest team should acquire WR Chris Hogan from Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys are extremely thin at the wide receiver position, as the team clearly lacks a No. 1 receiver, as well as general playmakers in the WR corps.

Dallas had no problem parting ways with Dez Bryant, a first-round draft pick in 2011, even though there were no proven receivers behind him. It was expected that running back Ezekiel Elliott could shoulder the load, and he’s done well, but the NFL is a passing league. And, frankly, ranking 30th in the NFL in passing — at only 172 yards per game — as the Cowboys do, isn’t cutting it. Right now, Allen Hurns is listed as the team’s No. 1, but he’s not on the same page with Dak Prescott. Not only that, the two have been feuding a bit this week — read about the details here — which isn’t a good look.

Outside of Hurns, the Cowboys field a few veteran castoffs that had little to no success elsewhere — Tavon Austin and Deonte Thompson among them. The team needs a veteran pass-catcher to move the chains, and the wide receiver market isn’t exactly budding right now.

Enter Chris Hogan — who could be the perfect fit for the Cowboys.

Hogan has seemingly struggled to get a grasp on the Patriots’ extremely-advanced passing offense, which features checks at the line, and even in the middle of plays, via hand signals from Tom Brady. Few receivers that don’t have an insanely high football IQ succeed in Foxborough and Hogan is really struggling this season, hauling in only 11 catches for 143 yards (one touchdown). With the return of Julian Edelman, and the emergence of Josh Gordon, the Patriots, all of a sudden, are in position to part with a receiver, and we all know Bill Belichick loves stockpiling draft picks. Not only that, Hogan is currently dealing with a thigh injury, so maybe the Cowboys could get him on the cheap.

The Cowboys need a veteran receiver on the outside, and for the right price, Hogan could possibly be had. It’s time for Jerry Jones to get Belichick on the phone and inquire about Hogan. Right now, the team sits only 1/2 game back for the division lead, and the NFC East title is up for grabs. The Cowboys will only have Elliott and Prescott on rookie deals for so long, and the window is beginning to close. The team needs to make a move to upgrade the offense — and soon.