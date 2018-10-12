Big Update On Dean Ambrose Possibly Turning Heel In WWE

In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a possible implosion of The Shield, with Dean Ambrose teasing on Raw this week that he might not be a “good fit” for the faction, and that he might end up turning on the group and leaving them behind.

In what could be a possible indication of WWE plans for The Lunatic Fringe, however, WWE recently changed its upcoming Smackdown Live event at Madison Square Garden to a Raw live event, and the card is now as follows, per the MSG website.

WWE RETURNS TO THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA WITH THE ANNUAL WWE LIVE HOLIDAY TOUR! ROMAN REIGNS VS. BRAUN STROWMAN

– STEEL CAGE MATCH FOR THE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP – SETH ROLLINS & DEAN AMBROSE

VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER & DREW MCINTYRE

– RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – RONDA ROUSEY VS. MICKIE JAMES

– RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – PLUS MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS INCLUDING:

FINN BALOR

KEVIN OWENS

BOBBY LASHLEY

ELIAS

JINDER MAHAL

ALEXA BLISS

BAYLEY

AND MANY MORE! *CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

While WWE cards are always subject to change, as seen in the advertisement above, it is worth noting that the company is still listing Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as a tag team, which could be an indication that there are no immediate plans for Ambrose to turn heel on WWE TV.

It’s also worth noting that Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman is set to headline the WWE MSG event in a Steel Cage match for the Universal Title, which would indicate that Brock Lesnar will not be victorious when he faces off against The Monster Among Men and The Big Dog at WWE Crown Jewel next month.

Related WWE Legend Disagrees With The Shield Being The Greatest Faction Of All Time

WWE’s return to The World’s Most Famous Arena takes place on December 26th, and was originally scheduled to be a Smackdown Live event. There remains no word at this time as to why WWE made the decision to feature the Raw roster instead of the Superstars of the Blue Brand.