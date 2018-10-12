Former WWE Writer Refutes Triple H Claim That Vince McMahon Has Never Watched A Full NXT Episode

The Wednesday night NXT brand, which is considered by some WWE fans to be the company’s premiere in-ring offering, is the brainchild of Triple H and boasts such rising stars Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black.

With Triple H overseeing the day-to-day NXT operations, fans have often wondered what type of input Vince McMahon has on the NXT brand, and what kind of creative power he might leverage over what fans see every Wednesday night.

If a new interview with Triple H, conducted for The UK Mirror, is to be believed, Vince McMahon has very little to do with NXT.

“I don’t know that [Vince McMahon has] ever even watched a full episode of NXT start to finish. He’s busy,” Triple H reportedly told The Mirror.

“He will pick up a lot from bits and pieces from what he sees. To me it’s always amazing – his insight of things”, The Game added.

“I realise he just saw a snippet but what he will say about that snippet is a bigger overall arc to the entire product, and I’m like, ‘That’s really right.’ I think it’s great that he doesn’t see all of it because it gives him a different perspective. It gives him an outsider view on it.”

Despite the above comments made by Triple H, however, former WWE writer Tom Casiello believes the claims by The Mirror article to be untrue, writing on Twitter “I know I shouldn’t even respond to this kind of garbage, but I’ve literally been in gorilla with Vince during an NXT show. This is completely false.”

The article also mentions the recent announcement that WWE will be expanding its NXT TV presence with a new NXT UK TV show, airing on WWE Network beginning on October 17th.

Despite joking that Vince McMahon might not watch the new NXT UK TV show once it begins airing, Triple H added “[Vince McMahon] is very keen and very excited for the international expansion… for the future of the business.”