It has now been over three weeks since Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Butler still remains on the team. For some Wolves fans, it has been three weeks too long. With the lovely reports of dysfunction in the Timberwolves organization, nobody seems to know when, and even if, Jimmy Butler will be moved. A sensible person would think that Butler will be moved before the season, which is now just four days away. But, this is Tom Thibodeau we are talking about. There is a chance that Thibodeau could be coaching for his job this season. Thibs has three years left on his contract that he signed back in the 2016 offseason. Are the Timberwolves a playoff team without Butler? Likely not. That seems to be what is holding Thibodeau back from making a deal. If Thibodeau leads the Wolves to a non-playoff finish, he could be out the door, and that non-playoff finish becomes even more likely without Butler.

On the other hand, there is upside to moving Butler. Getting something for Jimmy now is better than losing him for nothing later. There is a chance that Thibodeau could find a deal that sets the Wolves up well for the future, to fit in with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. So, let’s run through trades that every team in the NBA could offer that would set the Wolves up well enough for Tom Thibodeau to keep his job. It’s time for NBA teams to call and say “Gimme Jimmy.”

*Trades below are deals that I believe the Minnesota Timberwolves would/should accept. All trades work through the ESPN NBA Trade Machine.

Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers get: Jimmy Butler

Timberwolves get: Markelle Fultz and Robert Covington

We start off with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are young and poised for another breakout season. Many experts project the Sixers to finish in the top-three in the Eastern Conference. However, adding Jimmy Butler to the roster could make them the favorites in the East. In return, the Wolves get an established veteran in Robert Covington, and a still promising talent with Markelle Fultz. Just entering the prime of his career, Covington averaged 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season. Covington shot 36.9% from three and could slide right into the Timberwolves starting lineup as a small forward with Andrew Wiggins as the shooting guard. Markelle Fultz gives the Timberwolves the future piece that they are looking to add in a Jimmy Butler trade. Fultz had a disappointing and very interesting rookie season in the NBA, to say the least. His jump shot was broken last season. However, Fultz worked with Drew Hanlen over the offseason, and the shot looks better, not great, but better. All in all, this would be a complete package for both teams.

Boston Celtics

Celtics get: Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng

Timberwolves get: Gordon Hayward

The Boston Celtics are a team that I thought would be very involved in the Jimmy Butler talks when he requested a trade from the Wolves. One of Butler’s good friends, Kyrie Irving, is on the team, and the Celtics have the assets to pry Butler away from the Wolves. However, there doesn’t seem to be any steam on Butler to the Celtics. Boston seems to be content with staying the course with their young core and letting them gel into a championship-caliber team. But, there could be a way to get Butler without giving up a young piece. Offering Gordon Hayward, who is coming off a season where he played five minutes, would be a safe option for the Celtics. Butler would slide in and fill the spot that Hayward opens in the lineup. Butler would fit in nicely with Brad Stevens, competing on every possession on the defensive end of the floor. For the Timberwolves, they get a high-level player that can help them stay in the playoff picture this year and into the future. While it may not be the most futuristic trade for the Timberwolves, acquiring an all-star caliber player and getting off a bad contract would be a win for the franchise.

Brooklyn Nets

Nets get: Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng

Timberwolves get: Allen Crabbe, Kenneth Faried, and D’Angelo Russell

The first report that came out about Jimmy Butler’s preferred destination listed Brooklyn as a team of interest. However, Brooklyn’s name hasn’t come up much since. The Nets have a load of expiring contracts they can offer to the Timberwolves that allows them to take on salary. But, the Nets may not be too interested in taking on a lot of future salary because they are in line to have two max contract slots next summer. But, locking up a star player on the roster is worth it. D’Angelo Russell had a solid season in Brooklyn last year averaging 15.5 points and 5.2 assists per game, but he played just 48 games. Russell has missed 55 games in his first three seasons in the NBA, not a great number. Trading Russell, for an also injury-riddled Butler is worth the price. Russell will be a restricted free agent next summer, likely looking for a nice payday. If the Nets want to sign two max contract players, they may not have room for Russell anyway. For the Wolves, getting a player of Russell’s caliber that still has good potential, along with dumping Dieng’s contract would make the sour taste in the mouth of Wolves fans a tad less sour.

New York Knicks

Knicks get: Jimmy Butler

Timberwolves get: Courtney Lee and Kevin Knox

Remember, these are trades that the Minnesota Timberwolves would or should do. Are the Knicks really going to offer Knox in a trade with the Wovles? Probably not. But, would the Wolves do a trade with the Knicks that doesn’t include Knox? Probably not. Point being, there is not a great match between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Courtney Lee would fill the Wolves’ immediate shooting needs, and Kevin Knox would be a great piece next to Karl-Anthony Towns to build for the future, but it just isn’t happening. Call me the first to be wrong if the Knicks and Timberwolves somehow come to terms on a Jimmy Butler trade.

Toronto Raptors

Raptors get: Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng

Timberwolves get: Kyle Lowry and C.J. Miles

Oh boy. Could you imagine a Kawhi Leonard/Jimmy Butler defensive duo? Opposing teams would be better off not crossing the border into Canada. That reason alone makes this trade worth the cost for the Raptors. In the case of the Timberwolves, they would be getting a veteran all-star in Kyle Lowry that can keep the team afloat this season. Yes, the Wolves have Jeff Teague, but getting Lowry would still be a win for Minnesota. In addition, adding three-point shooting with Miles, a guy Minnesota pursued in the summer of 2017, would bolster a Timberwolves bench unit that ranked towards the bottom of the league last season. Finally, as a cherry on top, like most of these trades, dumping Dieng’s salary allows the Timberwolves to possibly create more wiggle room in the years to come. The Raptors are a team that I would keep my eye on in talks about Jimmy Butler, especially if the talks with the Heat never pick back up.

Chicago Bulls

Bulls get: Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau

Timberwolves get: Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, and Lauri Markkanen

The pettiness would be real.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavs get: Jimmy Butler

Timberwolves get: Kevin Love

First off, this trade can’t happen right now. The Cavaliers re-signed Kevin Love over the summer, so he isn’t able to get traded until January 15th. However, if Butler is still a member of the Timberwolves come January, this trade makes sense for both sides. It is possible the Wolves could go into the season with Butler. Then, if Butler is still set on leaving the organization in the summer, the Wolves may have no choice but to trade him at the deadline. This leaves the Cavaliers as a great trade option. Offering Kevin Love at the trade deadline would be a hard offer to refuse if you’re Minnesota. Love had a successful first stint with the Wolves that ended on a bad note. However, pairing Love with Karl-Anthony Towns could turn out to be a very deadly duo, at least on offense. If push comes to shove and Jimmy Butler is still on the Wolves at the trade deadline, don’t be surprised to see the Cavaliers make a push.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons get: Jimmy Butler

Timberwolves get: Stanley Johnson, Reggie Jackson, and Khyri Thomas

The Pistons made a ton of moves last year. The deal to bring in Blake Griffin at the trade deadline was the biggest deal of the regular season. So, don’t be surprised if the Pistons got back in on the action with the next star player to be moved. The Pistons have some promising assets that could entice Minnesota to make a deal. Stanley Johnson is a young wing that has shown flashes on both ends of the court. While he doesn’t shoot the three-point shot at an effective clip, his defensive ability would be welcomed in Minnesota. Khyri Thomas is another young wing that has the potential to develop into a capable NBA player. The 2018 second-round pick out of Creighton is known for his defense, something the Timberwolves aren’t known for. Finally, Reggie Jackson comes in, makes the salary work, and can help the Wolves stay competitive this season. Jackson likely would not have much of a future in Minnesota, but he could be re-routed to a point guard needy team like the Suns.

Indiana Pacers

Pacers get: Jimmy Butler

Timberwolves get: Aaron Holiday, Thaddeus Young, and a protected first-round pick

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly not shown great interest in Jimmy Butler. Pairing Butler with Victor Oladipo seems like a worthwhile idea, but Indiana seems content with the pieces they have. For the Timberwolves, Holiday, Young, and a pick would be a solid return for the all-star wing. The Timberwolves showed interest in Holiday during the pre-draft process, but went with a more versatile defender in Josh Okogie out of Georgia Tech. Young played in Minnesota previously, but as an expiring contract, he could fill in as a great role player for Tom Thibodeau. The protected first-round pick is an extra asset that would give the Timberwolves multiple first-round picks in an upcoming NBA Draft.

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks get: Jimmy Butler

Timberwolves get: Khris Middleton and Tony Snell

Early on in the Jimmy Butler trade request, there was a report that the Bucks had expressed interest in Butler. In fact, there was a report from Darren Wolfson that the Bucks had offered the Timberwolves Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon in exchange for Jimmy. However, the Wolves would need more for their all-star. A package involving Khris Middleton would get the Wolves to pull the trigger. Middleton is a solid defender and a great offensive player that doesn’t need the ball in his hands to make plays. In addition, Snell is a three and D wing that has ties to Tom Thibodeau. For the Bucks, getting Jimmy Butler to slide in next to Giannis would highly increase their chances in the weaker Eastern Conference.

Miami Heat

Heat get: Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng

Timberwolves get: Josh Richardson, Hassan Whiteside, and a first-round pick

The Miami Heat. The most talked about team in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes. In fact, the Heat and Wolves came close to a deal for Butler last weekend, before the Wolves asked for more and Pat Riley reportedly hung up the phone and called Thibodeau a mother****er. After that report surfaced, it seemed like it would be hard for talks to pick up again; however, when teams were that close to a deal, it’s hard to see the two not coming to terms on some sort of middle ground. In fact, that middle ground, at least for the Timberwolves could be Josh Richardson, a young wing on a team-friendly deal, Hassan Whiteside, makes the cap work and provides interior defense, and a first-round pick to bring in a future young player. That seems reasonable for the Timberwolves at this point. For the Heat, getting Butler, which would allow them to re-sign him next summer, brings a star back to Miami. Ever since LeBron left, the Heat have been mediocre at best, Butler can help change that. While talks may currently be stalled, if I was a betting man, I would put my money on Butler being in a Heat jersey before the season ends.

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets get: Jimmy Butler

Timberwolves get: Malik Monk, Jeremy Lamb, and Marvin Williams

First and foremost, this trade is not happening. The chances of Jimmy Butler being traded to the Hornets are little to none. However, it’s not a bad trade for either team. The Wolves get a young guard in Monk that still possesses a ton of potential. While Monk had a rough rookie season, he is currently averaging 11.3 points and 4.7 assists per game this preseason. In addition, Monk is making 40% of his three-point attempts in preseason action. Yes, it’s preseason, but it appears that Monk is primed for a much better sophomore campaign. Additionally, Jeremy Lamb gives the Wolves another wing that had his best season of his career last year with the Hornets. Lamb has one year left on his contract, but Lamb is a more than serviceable wing in today’s fast paced game. Finally, Marvin Williams makes the salary work and provides the Wolves with even more shooting. For a team that didn’t make many threes last season, all three of these players would provide a boost for Minnesota. For the Hornets, what do they have to lose? Why not try and make a splash, pairing Butler with Kemba Walker and see how far they can get in the Eastern Conference. If it doesn’t work, reset over the summer and go into a rebuild.

Washington Wizards

Wizards get: Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng

Timberwolves get: Otto Porter Jr. and Ian Mahinmi

The Wizards need to make a play on Jimmy Butler. Washington has been stuck in the middle of the Eastern Conference for what seems like forever. If Washington could get Minnesota to bite on a deal that basically swaps Porter Jr. for Butler, that is a must for the Wizards. For Minnesota, they could do worse. Getting a younger wing that has already had proven success in the NBA is a win for the Timberwolves. In addition, swapping Dieng and Mahinmi is a win for Minnesota. At the same salary figure, Mahinmi has just two years left on his deal, where Dieng has three years remaining. One downside for the Timberwolves in this trade is the money the team would owe Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Otto Porter Jr. With each of those players being on a deal over $25M a year, the future cap space for the Timberwolves would be ugly.

Atlanta Hawks

Hawks get: Jimmy Butler

Timberwolves get: Jeremy Lin, Kevin Huerter, and John Collins

Add this to the list as one of the most unlikely trade scenarios for Jimmy Butler. Again, this is deal that Minnesota would at least think about from other teams, there is no chance the Hawks would actually do this. For the Wolves, getting two youngs guys in Huerter and Collins would help them build around Karl-Anthony Towns. Adding Lin helps with guard depth, but he wouldn’t be around for more than a season, unless Minnesota lets Tyus Jones walk next summer. If this trade happens, check on me and NBA Twitter, because nobody would be able to handle it.

Orlando Magic

Magic get: Jimmy Butler

Timberwolves get: Evan Fournier and two future first-round picks

What are the Magic doing? If anyone can answer that question, hats off to them, because that team has problems. Taking a chance on Butler would likely not be worth it for Orlando, considering Jimmy would likely bolt after the season. However, getting Fournier and a couple future picks would be an okay return for Minnesota. Fournier would slide into the starting two-guard position for the Wolves and help them win games this season. The future picks would allow Minnesota to draft young, cheap talent in the NBA Draft. Again, unless the Magic are really looking to take a chance and they don’t care about their future, this trade isn’t happening.

Stay tuned for the Western Conference trade scenarios!