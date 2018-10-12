Veteran official Scott Foster discusses NBA's points of emphasis

The NBA regular season is right around the corner and that means the officials are discussing their points of emphasis heading into the 2018-19 season. Among the biggest changes are a 14-second shot clock following an offensive rebound on a shot that hits the rim, more reviewable hostile acts, and simplification of what is a clear path foul. Additionally, freedom of movement will be stressed as the referees do not want players on either end to get constantly grabbed as was the case for much of last season.

An in-depth breakdown of these rule changes are presented here by NBA Vice President, Head of Referee Development & Training Monty McCutchen, a former NBA referee. An abridged version is below.

2018-19 Points of Education (POE) Video: VP, Head of Referee Development & Training Monty McCutchen highlights game rules for 2018-19: Here is Monty on Traveling & Respect for the Game. For entire POE video, visit https://t.co/cuOspJGQdY pic.twitter.com/9v0H6F127z — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) September 28, 2018

Before the Washington Wizards last preseason game on Friday, 25-year NBA official (and Montgomery County, MD native) Scott Foster went over these points of emphasis. Here is a summary of the takeaways.