Season Predictions Day 6: Which Celtics will make the All-Star Game

In anticipation of opening night against Philly, the Red’s Army staff writers will make their predictions for how the 18-19 season will transpire. Yesterday we discussed players who we think will disappoint, but today we look towards the stars. We each take a guess at which Celtic(s) will be in Charlotte in mid-February for the no-defense dunkfest also called the NBA All-Star Game

Ben Mark: Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum

Kyrie will likely be an all-star starter if he’s healthy. Al Horford will once again be the last man picked (and won’t care), and the buzz around Tatum will narrowly carry him to his first of many all-star nods over Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

Liam Green: Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum

Kyrie is a mortal lock. Tatum, I believe, will take an unprecedented leap elevating him to a top-20, maybe top-15 player in the east.

Jeremy Stevens: Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown

First, Kyrie Irving is the best point guard in the East, and I think he makes it easily. Second, Al Horford is the same player every single year, and since he made it last year I think his reputation will earn him another appearance. Third, Jaylen Brown primarily plays the two-guard spot in a generally positionless system, but at a less competitive position nonetheless. I think he’ll be a real standout over other shooting guards. It seems tough to get more than three players on the team, and if Jimmy Butler gets traded back East then it’ll be even tougher. I think Jayson Tatum will be good enough and have some doubts that Gordon Hayward will have fully bounced back by then, so I’m tempering my expectations that the Celtics send their entire starting lineup. Brown has an advantage over most shooting guards, which is why I think he makes the cut over Tatum.

Mike Dynon: Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum

If Boston is winning as we expect, they’ll probably get three selections. Kyrie is a lock, Horford is a probable (he doesn’t put up all-star numbers but his intangibles make him that valuable), and Tatum could make the leap. Hayward would be a nice surprise, but it’s a mystery how long it will take him to regain his pre-injury all-star form.

John Karalis: Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum

I struggled with adding Gordon Hayward but I think the C’s offense will be fine in short order and he’ll be a big part of it. Kyrie should be a given on the All Star team and I think Tatum takes a big enough step to get on as a reserve. Horford won’t have the raw numbers to make it.