The HOVG Podcast: John Costacos

By: The Hall of Very Good | October 12, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by John Costacos.

Famed poster boy-turned-author returns to talk to the boys about all those times he and his brother Tock almost killed their subjects (turns out it happened a lot!), what current players they’d like to make posters of, the one guy who turned them down and, of course, his new book “Walls of Fame”.

SHOW NOTES:

JOHN’S BOOK

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

