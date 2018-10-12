Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: John Costacos

The HOVG Podcast: John Costacos

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: John Costacos

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by John Costacos.

Famed poster boy-turned-author returns to talk to the boys about all those times he and his brother Tock almost killed their subjects (turns out it happened a lot!), what current players they’d like to make posters of, the one guy who turned them down and, of course, his new book “Walls of Fame”.

 (Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

37 Classic Costacos Brothers Posters You Wish You Still Had

For The Kids: A Vintage Sports Poster Exhibition

Russell Wilson Featured on Costacos Brothers Poster to Benefit Why Not You Foundation

JOHN’S BOOK

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

51m

Penguins 51m ago

October 12, 2018 ·

One thing we know about this Penguins team after 3 games is that we don’t actually know shit about them. What we can discern is (…)

More Hall of Very Good
Home