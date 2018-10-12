The HOVG Podcast: John Costacos
The HOVG Podcast: John Costacos
By:
October 12, 2018
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by John Costacos.
Famed poster boy-turned-author returns to talk to the boys about all those times he and his brother Tock almost killed their subjects (turns out it happened a lot!), what current players they’d like to make posters of, the one guy who turned them down and, of course, his new book
. “Walls of Fame”
(Download
over on iTunes) The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
37 Classic Costacos Brothers Posters You Wish You Still Had
For The Kids: A Vintage Sports Poster Exhibition
Russell Wilson Featured on Costacos Brothers Poster to Benefit Why Not You Foundation
VIDEO
JOHN’S BOOK
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by
and Teambrown Apparel . Out of the Park Baseball
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
