UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Oct 12/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|3
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|416
|2
|2
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|367
|3
|1
|3
|Conor McGregor
|339
|4
|4
|6
|Kevin Lee
|242.5
|5
|5
|13
|James Vick
|235
|6
|6
|10
|Al Iaquinta
|226
|7
|7
|Islam Makhachev
|211.5
|8
|8
|4
|Dustin Poirier
|209.5
|9
|9
|15
|Dan Hooker
|204.5
|10
|13
|16
|Francisco Trinaldo
|188
|11
|12
|5
|Eddie Alvarez
|159.5
|12
|11
|9
|Anthony Pettis
|154
|13
|14
|12
|Michael Chiesa
|151
|14
|15
|Beneil Dariush
|149
|15
|16
|David Teymur
|124.5
|16
|18
|8
|Justin Gaethje
|118
|17
|20
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|18
|21
|14
|Alexander Hernandez
|113
|19
|42
|Nik Lentz
|109.5
|20
|17
|Mairbek Taisumov
|109
|21
|19
|Charles Oliveira
|103.5
|22
|22
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|103
|23
|23
|7
|Edson Barboza
|99.5
|24
|24
|Rustam Khabilov
|94
|25
|25
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|87
|26
|53
|Scott Holtzman
|81.5
|27
|34
|Jim Miller
|76.5
|28
|27
|Clay Guida
|76
|29
|28
|Abel Trujillo
|73
|30
|29
|Davi Ramos
|72.5
|30
|29
|Joe Lauzon
|72.5
|32
|31
|Gilbert Burns
|71
|33
|NR
|Ryan Hall
|64.5
|34
|36
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|63.5
|34
|36
|Stevie Ray
|63.5
|36
|38
|Vinc Pichel
|57.5
|37
|33
|Alan Patrick
|57
|37
|35
|Desmond Green
|57
|39
|39
|John Makdessi
|56.5
|40
|40
|Drew Dober
|51
|40
|40
|Polo Reyes
|51
|42
|43
|Jon Tuck
|45.5
|43
|44
|Bobby Green
|40.5
|44
|45
|Damir Hadzovic
|40
|45
|46
|Joseph Duffy
|37.5
|46
|47
|Drakkar Klose
|32.5
|47
|48
|Joaquim Silva
|32
|47
|48
|Lando Vannata
|32
|49
|50
|Dong Hyun Kim
|31.5
|50
|51
|Alex White
|28
|51
|52
|Marc Diakiese
|26.5
|52
|54
|Devin Powell
|25
|52
|54
|Luis Pena
|25
|54
|56
|Jared Gordon
|24.5
|55
|57
|Gray Maynard
|18.5
|56
|60
|Alvaro Herrera
|17.5
|57
|61
|Josh Emmett
|17
|58
|62
|Mizuto Hirota
|16
|59
|63
|Ross Pearson
|14.5
|60
|65
|Nick Hein
|12.5
|61
|64
|Erik Koch
|11
|62
|66
|Nasrat Haqparast
|10
|63
|67
|Christos Giagos
|8
|64
|69
|John Gunther
|5
|64
|69
|Mike Trizano
|5
|66
|71
|Darrell Horcher
|4.5
|66
|71
|Felipe Silva
|4.5
|66
|NR
|Jessin Ayari
|4.5
|66
|71
|Thibault Gouti
|4.5
|70
|74
|Allan Zuniga
|0
|70
|NR
|B.J. Penn
|0
|70
|74
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|70
|NR
|Craig White
|0
|70
|74
|Dan Moret
|0
|70
|74
|Matt Frevola
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
