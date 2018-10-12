Featured

Watch: Mohamed Salah scores directly off corner kick for amazing goal

Watch: Mohamed Salah scores directly off corner kick for amazing goal

Featured

Watch: Mohamed Salah scores directly off corner kick for amazing goal

Mohamed Salah is one of the best strikers in the world, and the star footballer has shown he can score goals from all over the field — at both the English Premier League and international level.

Salah suited up for Egypt in Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Swaziland, and he helped his team roll to a 4-1 victory. He scored the fourth and final goal for Egypt in the match, and it was a thing of beauty.

It happened in the 45th minute, when he was attempting a corner kick. Instead of serving the ball into the box for his teammates, though, he cleverly curled the ball into the net — unassisted — for a sick goal.

Salah is only 26 years of age, so we can expect more beautiful goals such as that one in the future.

Featured, Soccer

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Featured
Home