Watch: Usain Bolt scores multiple goals in debut with Central Coast Mariners

GOAT sprinter/track star Usain Bolt has been trying his hand at soccer, and just like everything else he’s done, he’s had success in the endeavor.

For a lot of players, an adjustment period is needed, but not for Bolt, apparently.

He made his debut with the Central Coast Mariners of Australia’s Hyundai A-League, in a friendly match against Macarthur South West United, and it wasn’t long until he found the back of the net.

But he wasn’t done, either. Here’s his second goal of the match.

BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! ⚡️ That's two goals tonight for @usainbolt!! What a moment in sport, don't think limits! #CCMFC 🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/0NeIH9i49V — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018

No matter what sport he competes in, Bolt always tends to be the most entertaining/exciting player on the pitch.