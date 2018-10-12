WWE Issues Huge Update On Partnership With Saudi Arabia

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on Saturday, November 2. The event will be live from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will feature a card that’s already stacked with main event talent.

But now this event, which was already controversial at best, has a new twist. That’s due to the possible murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi worked for the Washington Post and was an outspoken critic of the Saudi government. He has disappeared and many believe he was killed on October 2. His apparent death may have been due to a direct order from the Saudi government itself.

WWE has since issued an official statement on the situation.

“We are currently monitoring the situation.”

Crown Jewel has already been under fire and the same was true of The Greatest Royal Rumble, for merely happening in the first place. Saudi Arabia is known for its unfair and oftentimes violent, treatment of women. This has led many WWE fans to openly criticize the company for doing business with the Saudi government.

Crown Jewel features the return to action of Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid retired from the ring after WrestleMania 26 and has always claimed he’s done with active competition. But now he is booked with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane in a massive tag team match resulting from events at the Super Show-Down.

Also featured on the Crown Jewel card is WWE champion AJ Styles defending his title against Daniel Bryan. Roman Reigns will also be on hand as he puts his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

WWE has yet to comment any further on the situation. It’s unknown what could happen to Crown Jewel if the company decides to pull the plug. It’s also unknown if WWE will continue to have any sort of partnership with the Saudi government if the rumors of Khashoggi’s apparent assassination prove to be true.