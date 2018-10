Dear Jimmy Butler,

The regular season is upon us.

I have read enough reports about you to know this: you wanted out, and you played your cards carefully:

On @TheAthleticNBA with @JonKrawczynski: Jimmy Butler had warned Tom Thibodeau on Monday and Glen Taylor for weeks of the conditions under which he would return to the floor for Minnesota. Inside his words turning into action: https://t.co/EXQbq96d7n — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2018

Jimmy, you’re not kidding around. When you wanted out, you wanted out.

You’re not playing around—none, whatsoever—and, you know what, I respect that.