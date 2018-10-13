Watch: Mike Kimbrel sets Bellator record with six-second knockout of Alex Potts

Mike Kimbrel’s bout against Alex Potts began with a bang at Bellator 207 on Friday night.

Kimbrel’s debut fight lasted 63 seconds, and somehow, he managed to one-up that in his most recent bout.

Potts came out striking, and that proved to be a bad idea, as Kimbrel blocked the punches, then countered with a brutal right cross to knock his opponent to the mat. He then began pounding on Potts, and seconds later, the fight was over.

It took a total of six seconds for Kimbrel to win the fight — which tied Hector Lombard (Bellator 18) and Michele Martignoni (Bellator 203) for fastest in Bellator history.