Chris Jericho To Compete On First Non-WWE USA PPV In Nearly 20 Years

NJPW IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho is about to make history with his upcoming Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise, as Jericho and FITE TV have announced the upcoming cruise, featuring the stars of Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, will stream as a PPV special on FITE.

According to a joint press release issued by Jericho and FITE, Streaming For Vengeance will air on November 3rd at 8pm EST and will feature matches from the Jericho sea cruise, along with a huge main event of Alpha Club vs Bullet Club, when Jericho teams up with The Young Bucks to face the team of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll.

The announcement of the cruise streaming on PPV is newsworthy in that Jericho has publicly maintained in the past that the event would not air in any fashion, likely due to his past allegiance to WWE. Now that Y2J and FITE have partnered up to stream the cruise and featured ROH tournament, it will mark the first time Chris Jericho is competing on a non-WWE USA PPV event in nearly 20 years.

Below is the official Jericho and FITE press release:

“STREAMING FOR VENGEANCE” WILL DEBUT NOVEMBER 3 AT 8PM AND FEATURE RING OF HONOR MATCHES AND FIRST EVER ‘ALPHA CLUB VS BULLET CLUB’ MATCH ON CHRIS JERICHO’S ROCK ‘N’ WRESTLING RAGER AT SEA

ATLANTA, GA – Two weeks from setting sail on the inaugural voyage of his groundbreaking “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea,” 6 Time WWE Champion and Fozzy front man Chris Jericho has announced that the premier matches on the cruise will be streamed in a FITE TV special called “Streaming for Vengeance” on November 3 at 8pm, just days after the cruise returns to Miami from its roundtrip trip to Nassau, Bahamas.

“Ever since we announced Chris Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea, everybody who couldn’t make it onboard the cruise have been asking me if we are streaming the event,” says Jericho. “Now, after months of pondering, planning and probing, I can proudly say the answer is YES!! Preorder “Streaming for Vengeance” now to see the biggest main event of the year, The ALPHA CLUB vs The BULLET CLUB, and the entire Sea Of Honor Tournament on FITE TV! Stream it in, Maaan!”

The featured matches of “Streaming For Vengeance” will be the historic “Alpha Club vs. Bullet Club” showdown featuring The Alpha Club: Chris Jericho & the Young Bucks vs. The Bullet Club: Kenny Omega, Cody & Marty Scurll, and Ring of Honor’s “Sea of Honor” Tournament matches, featuring some of the hottest names in wrestling today! Click here to see the Sea of Honor Tournament Bracket.

Jericho is set to make history on the four-day music and wrestling mashup on the high seas. Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea, launched in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leaders in festivals at sea, will deliver a breakthrough vacation experience aboard the Norwegian Jade. The six-time WWE Champion and over 2,000 die-hard Friends of Jericho will set sail October 27-31, 2018, from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, joined by some of Y2J’s closest musician, comedian and wrestling hall of fame friends.

“The moment I walked off The KISS Kruise after playing it with Fozzy in 2015, I called my manager with the idea doing a rock and wrestling cruise. My thoughts were that it would feature everything that Chris Jericho is known for: wrestling, rock n roll, podcasting, comedy, paranormal discussion and most importantly, A GREAT PARTY!” says Jericho. “Throw in as much food and drink you can handle, a beautiful island paradise like the Bahamas and you’ve got everything you need for the greatest destination vacation that a rock and wrestling fan could ever dream of!”

Less than 10 cabins remain to join this inaugural cruise. For more information and to book now, visit us online at chrisjerichocruise.com or call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9174 between the hours of 10AM ET and 6PM ET.

