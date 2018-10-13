Look: Brunette bombshell Front Row Amy at Dodgers-Brewers game is MVP

Anyone who hasn’t seen the Brewers play much this season was buzzing about the woman behind the plate for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on Friday night.
In case you don’t know, that’s Front Row Amy, who is often behind the dish at Brew Crew games.
She’s not known for wearing much clothing, so there was no reason for her to change her routine — as the Brewers had won 11 in a row heading into the game, and free burgers for everyone in Wisconsin from George Webb restaurants were on the line.
Front Row Amy was indeed in the front row behind home plate for the big game, seated alongside Marlins Man — who hits up ballparks around the country, visor and all.
She’s the Brewers’ unofficial mascot, or something.
