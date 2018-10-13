Look: Brunette bombshell Front Row Amy at Dodgers-Brewers game is MVP

Anyone who hasn’t seen the Brewers play much this season was buzzing about the woman behind the plate for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on Friday night.

In case you don’t know, that’s Front Row Amy, who is often behind the dish at Brew Crew games.

She’s not known for wearing much clothing, so there was no reason for her to change her routine — as the Brewers had won 11 in a row heading into the game, and free burgers for everyone in Wisconsin from George Webb restaurants were on the line.

Front Row Amy was indeed in the front row behind home plate for the big game, seated alongside Marlins Man — who hits up ballparks around the country, visor and all.

I think "Front Row Amy" had him a bit distracted in the 3rd inning. pic.twitter.com/d3osqH8e0K — Bombay_Sapphire (@Bombay_Sapphir1) October 13, 2018

Marlins Man and Front Row Amy sitting side-by-side is the peak baseball fandom equilibrium that is required for this game… One roots for anyone, anytime. The other is do-or-die. You go, Amy… pic.twitter.com/HRQT862OWh — Kurt Geiger (@ketgeiger) October 13, 2018

Wonder how conversation is going between @FrontRowAmy and @Marlins_Man – considering she’s too busy with her scorecard and he’s too busy with his phone, 3h is not a lot of time to get to know each other. But the real question might be who loves themselves more? pic.twitter.com/pdJHgEoWZ4 — Cerveceros (@LosBrewers) October 13, 2018

@BarstoolBigCat Front row Amy with Marlins Man. Brewers are big time! pic.twitter.com/4P3ktHcMgD — jimmistallion (@jimmistallion) October 13, 2018

She’s the Brewers’ unofficial mascot, or something.