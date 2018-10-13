Look: Lakers 'City Edition’ Nike uniform possibly leaked

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving through to a fresh new chapter with their revamped roster headlined by star forward LeBron James leading the charge.

This has also ushered in new uniforms for the 2018-19 campaign with the Lakers making a homage to their 1980s Showtime era. However, it appears that the franchise is set to bring out another jersey that has seen their “City Edition” uniform possibly be leaked.

The new Laker era has fresh City uni’s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D4eipL8rry — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 13, 2018

These are an entirely different look with the team taking an alternate approach with a primary mixture of purple and black along with gold on the numbers on the uniforms. This is a design that the team hadn’t previously attempted that gives a dedication to Hall of Famer and current President of Basketball Operations in Magic Johnson. In the waistband, it has number 32 with an “M” in the background behind it.

Meanwhile, the black pin striping spells out “SHOWTIME 3X5X” that is in reference to Johnson’s three MVP awards and five NBA titles. The Lakers have yet to confirm that these uniforms are the official jerseys, but that could come in the near future as the team will look to break them in at some point this season if that is indeed the case.

The Lakers are set to move forward with a new era in Los Angeles that they are hoping that James can lead them back to relevancy in the league and possible more NBA titles. There is a renewed buzz around the organization that hasn’t been present in quite some time, which could lead to a specials season ahead.