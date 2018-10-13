Tom Brady hints at Josh Gordon getting upgraded role in offense on Instagram

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has an idea of how the team can attack the Chiefs in Sunday night’s game, it seems.

Brady took to Instagram on Saturday, and he appeared to throw some support behind receiver Josh Gordon. The Patriots traded for Gordon roughly four weeks ago, and the team has been slowly working him into the offense. He’s been battling a hamstring injury, but managed two catches for 50 yards (one touchdown) — his biggest output of the season — in the team’s win over the Colts.

Gordon has a favorable matchup against the Chiefs porous secondary, and Brady may look to exploit it. His Instagram post on Saturday suggests as much, as it showed an animated picture of Gordon preparing to catch a football, with a caption that stated “Attack” accompanying it.

Gordon could have his breakout game on Sunday, and Brady appears to believe he’ll be key in attacking the Chiefs defense.